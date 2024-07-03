Florida Lottery launches this year’s NASCAR POWERBALL promotion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With a new lottery promotion, you can win $1 million and experience the thrill of NASCAR racing.

The Florida Lottery announced a limited-time 2024 NASCAR POWERBALL Playoff Bonus Play Promotion.

It will last through midnight on July 31.

Players can enter any POWERBALL ticket during the month on the Florida Lottery website or through the mobile app.

Even if players do not win, they can enter their POWERBALL tickets for a chance to win a VIP trip to the NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Fifty Florida winners will be selected on Aug. 1 for the national pool with 16 semi-finalists.

Cash prizes will be awarded through elimination drawings and the promotion’s final rounds.

The finalists will win a VIP trip for two to NASCAR Championship Weekend and a chance to win the $1 million grand prize.

