The secret is out! Florida Lottery launches MONOPOLY SECRET VAULT scratch-off games

, Fla. — The Florida Lottery launched a new family of scratch-off games offering more than $685 million in cash prizes.

The new MONOPOLY SECRET VAULT games feature five new games with more than 33 million instant winners.

Transform $1 into $10,000 instantly by playing the $1 MONOPOLY SECRET VAULT scratch-off game. This $1 game offers over $1.8 million in total cash prizes, including 20 top prizes of $10,000.

The $2 MONOPOLY SECRET VAULT features more than 6.1 million winning tickets and over $37 million in total cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $100,000.

Turn $5 into $1 million by playing the $5 MONOPOLY SECRET VAULT. This game offers $132 million in total cash prizes, including six top prizes of $1 million.

For $10, players can win up to $2 million instantly by playing the new $10 MONOPOLY SECRET VAULT game. This scratch-off game offers more than $176 million in total cash prizes including four top prizes of $2 million.

Finally, the new $20 MONOPOLY SECRET VAULT scratch-off game offers four top prizes of $5 million and over $329 million in total cash prizes, this game’s overall odds are 1-in-2.95.

Additionally, players can enter their non-winning MONOPOLY SECRET VAULT tickets into the Cash Vault Bonus Play Promotion for a chance to win cash prizes of up to $25,000.

Two drawings will be held between July 23 and August 14; in each drawing, two players will each win $25,000, 20 players will each win $5,000, and 75 players will each win $1,000.

All Lottery retailers are expected to have these new games in stock and available for purchase within 48 hours.

Scratch-off games made up 72% of ticket sales in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Since their inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $18.95 billion for the Education Enhancement Trust Fund and is responsible for contributing more than $46 billion to enhance education and sending more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $94.2 billion in prizes and made more than 4,000 people millionaires, according to lottery officials.

