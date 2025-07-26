Florida Lottery surpasses $49 billion in contributions to education

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Lottery has reached a new milestone, transferring over $49 billion to Florida’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund since its start in 1988.

This achievement highlights the Lottery’s commitment to supporting education in Florida, funding programs from K-12 to higher education and workforce training.

“Every ticket purchased makes a difference,” said Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis. “Reaching $49 billion in contributions represents millions of opportunities created for students, teachers, and communities statewide.”

The Florida Lottery said it plays a significant role in funding education, with one of its most impactful contributions being the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

This program has helped more than 1 million students attend college or career training since its creation.

