Florida man accused of using Snapchat to meet Marion County minor for sex

OCALA, Fla. — A 20-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after Marion County deputies said he sexually abused a child and tried to meet her again.

Richard Leroy Kohn III, of Orange Park, was arrested Wednesday in Ocala, according to a Marion County arrest affidavit.

Kohn is charged with three counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim between 12 and 16 years old, two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim between 12 and 16 years old, two counts of traveling to meet a minor after using a computer to lure a child and one count of interference with child custody, according to the affidavit.

Jail records listed no bond for Kohn.

Investigators said the case began Wednesday when a school resource officer was contacted by Ocala police about a reported sex offense involving a student.

According to the affidavit, the child’s mother told investigators she found a detailed history of Snapchat messages between her daughter and an adult male from Jacksonville.

The messages were described as explicit and included photos and videos, according to investigators.

Deputies said the messages had been ongoing for at least a year.

According to the affidavit, the victim told investigators she met the suspect in 2024 while walking in her neighborhood and said they had sex multiple times.

Investigators said messages showed the suspect was planning to meet the victim again Wednesday.

Detectives said they took control of the victim’s Snapchat account and continued communicating with the suspect.

According to the affidavit, the suspect confirmed he was planning to meet the victim at a RaceTrac on Highway 200 in Marion County.

Deputies said Kohn was later found at the planned meeting location and arrested.

Investigators said a detective sent a Snapchat message from the victim’s account while another detective was with Kohn, and Kohn’s phone lit up with a notification showing the victim’s Snapchat picture.

According to the affidavit, investigators also reviewed the victim’s cellphone and found messages, photos and videos they said were connected to the case.

The victim was taken to Kimberly’s Center for a forensic interview, deputies said.

Investigators said the victim described multiple incidents involving Kohn in Apopka, Marion County and Clay County.

According to the affidavit, Kohn was interviewed by investigators after his arrest.

Deputies said Kohn denied knowing the victim and denied being involved in the case.

When asked for his Snapchat username, Kohn asked to speak with an attorney, and the interview ended, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said Kohn was already on felony probation for carrying concealed firearms, burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Deputies said Kohn was taken to the Marion County Jail without incident.

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