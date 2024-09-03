Florida man charged with sexual battery, cruelty to a child in Port Orange, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Police in Volusia County said a Florida man was arrested after traveling to have sex contact with a minor.

Port Orange police said 41-year-old Brooksville resident Derek Simpson was arrested on Sunday.

Investigators said Simpson traveled to Port Orange several times after meeting the 15-year-old victim over the Internet.

He is facing several charges, including sexual battery and cruelty to a child.

Officers said anyone with information on Simpson’s arrest is asked to call the Port Orange Police Department at 386-506-5878.

