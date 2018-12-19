LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 31-year-old Minneola man smashed out of the back window of a patrol car and hurled himself out it onto the road Tuesday while the deputy behind the wheel was driving more than 40 mph, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the man, identified as Nicholas Campasano, was in custody on charges of grand theft and burglary.
The deputy said Campasano kicked out the back driver’s window of the marked patrol car and pulled himself out with his legs. At the time, the deputy said they were traveling between 40 and 50 mph down State Road 19 in Tavares en route to the jail.
Campasano was knocked unconscious from hitting the road, according to an arrest report. The deputy said one of the man’s hands came out of his handcuffs during the fall but was re-secured.
Deputies said the man was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center due to his injuries, which they said don't seem to be life threatening.
Campasno is now facing a charge of escape in addition to his original charges of grand theft and burglary.
Deputies said the man and 28-year-old Savannah Benham stole an air compressor from the bed of a truck.
According to an arrest report, Benham told deputies she took the compressor because the victim owed her money.
