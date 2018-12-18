0 Walt Disney World unveils 4-park ‘Magic Ticket' for 2019

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Walt Disney World is offering a new kind of ticket package for guests traveling to Central Florida in early 2019.

The company announced Tuesday it will offer a new four-Park "Magic Value Ticket" for $340, plus tax (which works out to about $85 per park, per day).

The ticket includes one day of admission to Magic Kingdom, one day at Epcot, one day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and one day at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

TRENDING NOW:

The $340 ‘Magic Ticket’ package is valid for admission Jan. 18 through March 1.

The new ticket package includes a few rules:

The Magic Value ticket must be used within seven days of first use, or by March 1, 2019, whichever comes first.

The ticket package allows for one theme park per day and tickets can be used to enter each theme park only once.

Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferrable and do not include separately priced events.



Disney said two additional types of four-park "Magic Tickets" will also be available at higher price points and may be used on various dates through Sept. 30, 2019.

In October, Walt Disney World unveiled a new ticket structure in which all four theme parks have the same price, but vary from day-to-day based on demand. Single-day tickets now range from $109 to $129, depending on how popular the day is expected to be. Disney said the pricing structure could cost guests more or less than with the previous pricing structure.

The park is in the middle of a building boom at nearby Walt Disney World, which over the next three years will see new rides, expanded theme parks, new resort hotels, and a new transportation system.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios debuted Toy Story Land this summer and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is set to debut in 2019. The park also has at least four other Disney-owned hotels coming in the next few years, including an immersive "Star Wars"-themed resort, a nature-themed resort, a major expansion to Disney's Coronado Resort, and the new Riviera Resort. Marriott is also planning to build The Cove, a new addition to its Swan and Dolphin resorts.

Disney is also planning to unveil its Skyliner gondola system in 2019. Two new roller coasters -- a new “Guardians of the Galaxy” roller coaster at Epcot, and a "TRON" roller coaster at Magic Kingdom, should arrive in time for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary in 2021.

MORE THEME PARK NEWS:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.