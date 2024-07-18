Florida man made threats to kill President Biden, federal investigators say

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — Federal investigators arrested a Florida man they say made threats against President Joe Biden.

U.S. Marshals and Secret Service agents arrested Jason Alday, 39, of Quincy, Florida on Monday.

According to details outlined in U.S. District Court criminal complaint affidavit, Alday recently made threats on X, formerly known as Twitter, to kill Biden and a member of the U.S. Secret Service.

An investigation began after a worker at a mental health facility, where Alday was a patient, alerted federal officials about comments he allegedly made there.

“I don’t like President Biden. I want to kill him, slit his throat,” Alday said while being admitted, according to the affidavit.

When questioned about the alleged threat, investigators said Alday denied making those statements.

But the Secret Service said agents soon found written threats he posted on social media.

A post investigators said Alday made on X on July 11 stated, “I’ll kill joe biden today!!,” the report showed.

A judge has since ruled that Alday will remain in custody until his trial.

