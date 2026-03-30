Florida man pleads guilty to $1.2M fraud scheme targeting 85-year-old after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Luis Emilio Hernandez pleaded guilty in federal court to fraud and money laundering charges tied to a scheme that prosecutors say targeted an elderly victim after Hurricane Ian.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Hernandez, 45, of Naples, pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and six counts of money laundering in connection with a scheme involving more than $1.2 million.

Federal prosecutors said Hernandez persuaded an 85-year-old victim in 2022 to write personal checks totaling more than $1.2 million for construction materials and home repairs that were never completed.

Court records state Hernandez was not licensed as a contractor in Florida, and investigators found no permits had been issued for any of the work he claimed would be done.

Authorities said Hernandez instead used the money for personal expenses and later tried to conceal the funds by purchasing and trading vehicles at several area dealerships.

Prosecutors said Hernandez continued contacting the victim through text messages and in-person visits, including after the victim had sold the damaged home and moved into assisted living.

The indictment seeks forfeiture of more than $1.2 million and other assets linked to the case.

Hernandez faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each wire fraud count and up to 10 years on each money laundering count. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

The case was investigated by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Secret Service.

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