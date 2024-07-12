Florida man sentenced for assaulting law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON D.C. — A Manatee County man was sentenced to prison today after he previously pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement during the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

47-year-old John Anthony Schubert III, of Bradenton, Florida, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution by U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper.

Schubert previously pleaded guilty to a single felony count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers on April 11, 2024.

According to court documents, Schubert joined a large crowd that had gathered near the Peace Monument just before 1:00 p.m.

That area was blocked off by fencing, but rioters breached the barricades.

During the scuffle with law enforcement, Schubert put his left shoulder and arm on an officer and used his body weight to push that officer.

Schubert also attempted to punch the officer and only retreated after being sprayed with a chemical irritant, according to documents.

Schubert eventually entered the capitol building after climbing through a broken window.

The FBI’s Tampa and Washington Field offices identified Schubert and arrested him on Oct. 4, 2023.

©2024 Cox Media Group