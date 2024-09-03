Florida man sentenced for assaulting law enforcement officers during Jan. 6 breach of U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Florida man was sentenced to prison Tuesday after previously pleading guilty to assaulting law enforcement during the January 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

According to court records, the Federal Bureau of Investigation initially only identified 52-year-old Bryan Roger Bishop of Marathon as “AFO #466″ after reviewing digital media gathered as part of their investigation into the events of January 6.

The FBI later posted photographs of “AFO #466″” on its tip website in an attempt to identify him.

Investigators later reviewed photographs of Bishop from driver’s licenses he held in Florida, Minnesota, and Idaho, as well as a passport renewal application he submitted in March of 2022.

FBI agents later interviewed a person known to Bishop, who confirmed his identity after being shown his Idaho driver’s license photo.

According to court records, Bishop was captured on police body-worn camera video assaulting officers by spraying them with an orange-colored chemical irritant.

Video captured from another angle shows Bishop spraying two Metropolitan Police Department officers in the face with the same chemical substance.

After spraying one officer directly in the face, investigators say Bishop can be seen spraying the second officer in their face shield before adjusting to an upward angle in order to spray under the officer’s shield and directly into their face.

When interviewed by the FBI, the second officer said his eyes immediately began burning, and he was no longer able to see.

For the next seven to ten minutes, the officer had to fight through the crowd without being able to see and was in fear for his life, ultimately having to be led through the crowd by another officer.

CCTV footage from inside the Capitol also showed Bishop walking amongst various rooms, including the Capitol Rotunda, Statuary Hall, and the Statuary Hall Connector.

In all, investigators say Bishop remained in the U.S. Capitol building without the authority to do so for approximately 17 minutes.

The FBI arrested Bishop in Florida on Aug. 8, 2023.

On April 30 of this year, Bishop pleaded guilty to a single count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

Bishop was sentenced Friday to spend three years and nine months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Read the full criminal complaint below:

