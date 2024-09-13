Florida man sentenced for role in money laundering conspiracy

BOSTON, Ma. — A Florida man was sentenced to 18 months in prison Wednesday for his participation in a money laundering conspiracy.

56-year-old Robert Hueton Colespring pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy and conducting substantive money laundering transactions in May 2024.

Starting in 2016 and continuing until 2022, an investigation into a money laundering organization based primarily in Barranquilla, Colombia, was conducted.

An undercover agent infiltrated the organization by portraying himself as an international money launderer able to pick up bulk cash throughout the world, launder the proceeds through his United States-based accounts and send the money to Colombia through the Black Market Peso Exchange.

Read: Dunnellon High School student arrested after making threat to school

Throughout the course of the investigation, members of the money laundering organization, including Colespring, would contact the undercover agent and arrange meetings for him and his purported associates to collect cash for laundering.

On two occasions in Florida, Colespring delivered bulk cash, which was then deposited into the undercover agent’s bank account in Massachusetts and then subsequently wired to accounts and repatriated back to drug traffickers in Colombia.

Colespring was charged in a 50-count indictment along with 19 other individuals in March 2022.

Read: Police: 2 Boone High School students arrested after loaded gun found on campus

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group