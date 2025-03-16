Florida man steals ambulance and leads police on beer filled chase

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has released information on a Saturday night incident in Hillsborough County.

An ambulance had been stolen from HCA South Tampa Hospital, and within 10 minutes, officers could locate the vehicle with a man inside.

After seeing officers, the driver sped off, and a chase ensued for several miles.

The driver ran through several stop signs, drove on the wrong side of the road, nearly collided with several other vehicles, and then came to a stop at an intersection where officers were able to approach the vehicle.

He then finished drinking the beer he had been holding in full view of the officers.

Once secured for arrest, Esquilin explained he had been drinking for the prior two days and stole the ambulance after being denied a ride home in the vehicle by emergency personnel.

Troopers arrested 43-year-old Michael J. Esquilin of Tampa and charged him with Burglary of an Emergency Vehicle, Grand Theft of an Emergency Vehicle, Fleeing & Eluding, Driving While License Suspended, DUI, and Resisting Arrest.

