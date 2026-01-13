Florida man wins $15M on $30 scratch off lottery ticket

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Curtis McDugald, a 65-year-old resident of Okeechobee, won $15 million on the Gold Rush Multiplier scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced.

McDugald purchased the winning ticket on Sept. 29 at the Okeechobee City Marathon located at 118 S. Parrott Avenue. He opted for a lump-sum payment of $8,968,000, according to the Florida Lottery.

The Gold Rush Multiplier scratch-off game costs $30 and was launched in September 2024. It features four top prizes of $15 million and six prizes of $1 million.

The game includes more than $489 million in total cash prizes, and the overall odds of winning are 1 in 2.60.

