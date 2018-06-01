  • Florida man with infamous face, neck tattoos arrested for alleged vehicle theft

    By: ActionNewsJax.com

    Updated:
    PALATKA, Fla. -

    A man with very recognizable face and neck tattoos was arrested in Northeast Florida, yet again.

    Robert Hardister, 26, was arrested in connection with a vehicle theft from Futch's Tractor Depot, according to the Palatka Police Department.

    Palatka police with the help of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office made the arrest Wednesday afternoon.

    This was not Hardister's first encounter with law enforcement: view his mugshots and the progression of his face tattoos here

    According to police, during the original vehicle theft, a full-size Chevy truck was stolen. Police say Hardister and that truck were later found in Pasco County, along with a stolen vehicle from Okeechobee, Florida.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Hardister was booked into the Putnam County Jail where he was arrested on charges of burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle. According to the jail's website, he is being held on a $10,000 bond.

    Additional stories on Hardister: 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida man with infamous face, neck tattoos arrested for alleged vehicle theft

  • Headline Goes Here

    Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' tour earns record-setting $54 million in…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Southwest Airlines apologizes after asking mom for ‘proof' that biracial…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Uber driver shoots, kills passenger during fight on interstate, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump says North Korea summit will go on after meeting with top Kim Jong Un aide