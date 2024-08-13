Florida mom runs over 12-year-old daughter after dropping her off at school, troopers say

SARASOTA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers in Sarasota are investigating after a child was run over by their own parent during their first day of school.

Troopers said a mother ran over her 12-year-old daughter Monday morning while dropping her off at school.

The district’s superintendent said the girl bent down to pick something up, and when she did, her mom hit her with her SUV.

Watch: Driver flees after fatally striking homeless man in Union Park

The girl was critically hurt and flown to a hospital.

FHP said the mother should have been paying more attention.

Read: Have you seen them? Woman steals puppy from Seminole County adoption event

“This is an incident where it wasn’t the speed of the vehicle that caused the injury, it was simply someone being in a rush and making an assumption and hopefully this child will be able to survive this incident,” said Trooper Ken Watson with Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP is still investigating this case and it hasn’t said whether anyone will face charges.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group