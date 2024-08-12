Have you seen them? Woman steals puppy from Seminole County adoption event

OVIEDO, Fla. — Seminole County deputies said they are searching for a woman who stole a puppy from an adoption event over the weekend.

Save A Life Pet Rescue held an event on Saturday in incorporated Oviedo when law enforcement officers received a call for the stolen pup.

Pet Rescue said the puppy, “Kitchen,” is a four-month-old American Bulldog/Bully Mix and was ready to adopt.

The agency said the woman was caught on surveillance footage taking the puppy.

Read: Central Florida high school celebrates 100th anniversary

If anyone has Kitchen, Pet Rescue asks that they turn in the animal.

Kitchen was last seen at the Oviedo Florida PetSmart.

According to a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office report, a woman had talked to staff about the adoption process before volunteers and employees couldn’t find Kitchen or the woman.

Read: Troopers search for driver after deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County

Investigators said the woman did not pay or complete paperwork to adopt Kitchen.

Anyone with information about the woman or the puppy is asked to text 407-952-1037.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the theft.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group