Troopers search for driver after deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday.

The crash happened around 6:07 a.m. near the intersection of East Colonial Drive and Dean Road.

Troopers said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators that the driver fled the scene in a red SUV.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

