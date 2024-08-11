Second teen arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old boy in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy and injured his 18-year-old friend.

The shooting happened in Pierson on Wednesday night near Christmas Road and Main Street.

The second shooter, Martin Martine,15, has been arrested on one count of first-degree felony murder and two counts of attempted felony murder, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives said they located evidence tying Martinez to the homicide after obtaining a search warrant and extracting data from his phone.

Investigators said Martinez was taken into custody Saturday evening at his residence in Pierson.

The sheriff’s office said Martinez is in custody along with Tania Lopez Morales, 17, who was arrested on the exact charges Thursday.

Detectives said they determined Morales and Martinez shot Carbajal during a robbery attempt after meeting him to buy marijuana.

