Florida opens applications for program to help homeowners prepare for severe weather

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida is now accepting applications for its popular home-hardening program.

Homeowners could receive money to protect their homes from storms.

The My Safe Florida Home program has set aside $200 million to help about 20,000 low-to-middle-income homeowners.

The program offers inspections and grants to upgrade homes and qualify for insurance discounts.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said some people could see a huge rate cut.

“You can drop your premiums up to 50% if you are participating in that program in one year. That is quicker than any new rate approval process that takes place,” Patronis said.

Low-income homeowners who are 60 and older will be taken care of first, followed by other homeowners.

Middle-income homeowners who are over 60 will be seen after them.

More information about My Safe Florida Home program can be found here.

