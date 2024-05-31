Florida opens license-free saltwater fishing this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you may want to consider fishing.

You will not need a license to go fishing in Florida on Saturday and Sunday.

People in Florida can do the same thing in freshwater next weekend.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s meant to introduce new anglers to the sport.

“Florida has a very diverse ecosystem from saltwater to freshwater. There are all kinds of different fish that you can catch, keep and eat that are delicious,” said Ofc. Chris Boley with FWC.

An annual Florida fishing license typically costs $17 for residents and $47 for non-residents.

