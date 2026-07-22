Florida partners with Eve Air Mobility to test electric air taxis

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is partnering with Eve Air Mobility to help prepare the state for a future involving electric air taxis.

The initiative will use SunTrax Air, FDOT’s advanced air mobility research and testing facility in Auburndale, to study the infrastructure and procedures needed to integrate electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft into Florida’s transportation network.

The aircraft, commonly called eVTOLs, are designed to take off and land vertically using electric propulsion.

FDOT and Eve plan to evaluate potential operations, infrastructure readiness, airspace navigation, passenger experiences and other requirements for future commercial service.

“Florida recognizes its strategic role in the future of advanced air mobility and is proactively building the ecosystem needed to support it,” Eve Air Mobility CEO Johann Bordais said.

Eve is backed by aircraft manufacturer Embraer and is developing eVTOL aircraft, support services and air traffic management technology.

FDOT Secretary Jared Perdue said SunTrax will support the company’s research and testing as Florida works toward safely incorporating the aircraft into its transportation system.

The partnership was announced during the Farnborough International Airshow in the United Kingdom.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group