Florida Power & Light Co. raising utility rates

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Power & Light Co. customers will see an increase in their bills next year.

On Wednesday, a settlement was approved that raises rates to help bring in $945 million in 2026.

In 2027, the rate increase will bring in $766 million.

The utility company says it will help cover solar energy and battery storage projects.

Florida Power & Light Co. originally wanted an increase that would bring in $1.5 billion for 2026.

