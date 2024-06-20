Florida Prepaid College program offers new incentives for enrollment

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Prepaid College Board is rolling out two new incentives.

They hope it will encourage more families to explore savings plans.

Through Sunday, Florida Prepaid will contribute $50 to every new account.

The second incentive is a partnership with state parks.

Ten children will receive a $1,000 scholarship plus a state park gift pack.

More information on the Florida Prepaid College program can be found here.

