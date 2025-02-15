Florida ranked #1 best state for Singles, according to WalletHub

ORLANDO, Fla. — Which states provide the best conditions for dating? To answer that question, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 29 key indicators of dating-friendliness.

Florida is the best state for singles in part due to its large variety of attractions.

For example, it ranks among the top states for the number of amusement parks, restaurants, and music festivals per capita and is one of the top states for attractions in general.

In addition to having many great places to hold dates, the Sunshine State has a population that’s single and looking for love.

People in Florida search Google for the names of the top dating websites (Tinder, Match.com, Eharmony) and general terms like “dating” and “online dating” more than residents of most other states.

VIEW THE INTERACTIVE MAP BELOW:





Finally, Florida has the sixth-best annual job growth rate in the country, so it’s easy to find gainful employment to support yourself and your dating life.





