Orlando Science Center Kicks Off Day One of Spark STEM Fest Today

ORLANDO, Fla. — Today marks the first day of the Orlando Science Centers Spark STEM fest, for children and families alike.

Presented by the UCF Office of Research, Spark STEM Fest inspires all ages through shows, exhibits, competitions, and interactive experiences with researchers, engineers, and other professionals.

Regardless of your background, this event will engage your mind, spark your curiosity, and ignite a passion for STEM learning throughout Presidents Day Weekend.

Featured exhibitors include:

Check out robot dogs and other robots from UCF's Disability, Aging & Technology Faculty Cluster. Have you ever wanted to control robots just by your thoughts or by moving your fingers or wondered how robot dogs work and how they can do things together, including dancing? Here's your chance!

Meet Team Witch Doctor from the Battlebots TV show. Don't miss your opportunity to drive a robot during a robo smackdown in the Camp Witch Doctor Battle Arena. Kits will be available so you can also learn how to build your own robot at home.

Discover if you have what it takes to make it as a Demigod at Camp Half-Blood with our friends from the Walt Disney Company as you explore the world of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Experience cutting-edge flight simulators firsthand with Lockheed Martin. Enjoy various simulator-based activities that showcase the latest advancements developed by Lockheed Martin. Engage with their team of experts to learn about STEM career paths!

Immerse yourself in marine biology with Minorities in Shark Science. Come learn all about sharks! You'll take a deep dive into shark anatomy, learn about their role in the marine ecosystem, and find out ways you can help protect them! Encounter a VR shark, a shark tooth identification activity, artifacts, and shark trivia.

Exercise your brains with hands-on activities developed by UCF's Neuroscience Alliance!

Explore the Frontiers of Space with the Florida Space Institute. Get a first-class ticket on a journey through the cosmos with hands-on learning experiences, displays, and simulations for exploring space, Mars, and the Moon.

Dive into the future of architecture while exploring design tools that harness artificial intelligence with this workshop facilitated by Black Architects in the Making.

Get a full list of exhibitors here: www.osc.org/spark-stem-fest-exhibitors

