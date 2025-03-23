Florida ranked in Top 5 states with least amount of auto debt

ORLANDO, Fla. — Millions of Americans depend on auto loans to finance their vehicles, contributing to a total auto loan debt of nearly $1.7 trillion.

As of Q4 2024, the average household carries nearly $13,800 in auto loan debt, just a few hundred dollars shy of the all-time high

WalletHub analyzed its proprietary data on consumer debt to highlight where auto loan debt is declining the fastest and where progress is slower.

Florida ranked #5 in this entire US for the least amount of auto debt the average household carries.

Methodology

In order to determine the states with the largest auto loan debt decreases, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key dimensions: 1) Change in Auto Loan Debt and 2) Average Auto Loan Balance & Monthly Payment.

Tips for Paying off Auto Loan Debt

Accelerate your payments: Consider making extra payments on your auto loan whenever possible. Paying more than the minimum amount each month reduces the principal faster, ultimately saving you money on interest and shortening the overall repayment period. Just make sure the lender won’t penalize you for paying off the loan early.

Consider making extra payments on your auto loan whenever possible. Paying more than the minimum amount each month reduces the principal faster, ultimately saving you money on interest and shortening the overall repayment period. Just make sure the lender won’t penalize you for paying off the loan early. Refinance for better terms: Explore the possibility of refinancing your auto loan to see if you qualify for a lower interest rate or more favorable terms. Refinancing can potentially reduce your monthly payments or enable you to pay off the loan more quickly. If you have good or excellent credit, you could also consider moving your debt to a balance transfer credit card with a promotional 0% APR.

Explore the possibility of refinancing your auto loan to see if you qualify for a lower interest rate or more favorable terms. Refinancing can potentially reduce your monthly payments or enable you to pay off the loan more quickly. If you have good or excellent credit, you could also consider moving your debt to a balance transfer credit card with a promotional 0% APR. Set up automatic payments: Setting up automatic payments is good practice for any loan, as it prevents you from being late as long as you have sufficient funds in your bank account. Some auto lenders may even give you a discount for setting up autopay.

Setting up automatic payments is good practice for any loan, as it prevents you from being late as long as you have sufficient funds in your bank account. Some auto lenders may even give you a discount for setting up autopay. Budget carefully: Taking the time to create a monthly budget and stick to it will help you organize your finances and put as much money as possible toward paying off your loan. Try to cut out as much unnecessary spending as you can until you’re free of debt.

Taking the time to create a monthly budget and stick to it will help you organize your finances and put as much money as possible toward paying off your loan. Try to cut out as much unnecessary spending as you can until you’re free of debt. Increase your income: You’ll have more money to put toward paying off your auto loan if you work extra hours, get a part-time side job, or otherwise boost your income.

