Florida ranks 15th in tax identity theft report, below national average

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida ranked No. 15 in a new report on states with the most tax identity theft.

ConsumerAffairs said it analyzed IRS data obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. The data covers individual income tax returns filed in 2025 for the 2024 tax year.

According to the report, 1 in 52 Florida tax returns filed in 2025 were flagged for potential identity theft. That was the ninth-highest rate in the country.

But the report found confirmed tax identity theft was lower in Florida.

ConsumerAffairs said 1 in 1,136 Florida tax returns were confirmed as identity theft. That ranked 24th nationally and was below the U.S. confirmed tax identity theft rate of 1 in 944 returns.

The report found Florida’s confirmed tax identity theft rate was about 17% below the national average.

Nationally, Arkansas ranked as the state with the highest rate of confirmed tax identity theft, followed by Oklahoma, Georgia, Rhode Island and Mississippi, according to ConsumerAffairs.

The report said taxpayers can help protect themselves by filing taxes early, being cautious of unsolicited messages, creating an IRS.gov account, protecting tax documents and researching tax filing services before sharing personal information.

ConsumerAffairs noted the information is general in nature and is not legal, investment or tax advice.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group