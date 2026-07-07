Florida ranks 3rd in nation for animal-related deaths, study finds

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida ranked third in the nation for animal-related deaths over a 26-year period, according to a new analysis of federal mortality records.

Outdoor website Outforia analyzed CDC mortality data from 1999 to 2024 and found 6,080 animal-related deaths were recorded across the United States during that time.

Texas had the highest number of deaths, with 726, followed by California with 414. Florida ranked third with 346 animal-related deaths, according to the analysis.

The study included deaths linked to several types of animal encounters, including dogs, other mammals, reptiles, marine animals, insects, spiders, snakes and other venomous animals.

Outforia said the ranking by total deaths does not account for population size. When adjusted for population, Montana had the highest rate, with 23.7 animal-related deaths per 10 million residents.

Outdoor experts said fatal animal encounters remain rare, but the data is a reminder that risk is not limited to large predators or headline-grabbing wildlife.

Carl Borg, founder of Outforia, said many dangerous encounters can happen in familiar settings, such as walking through tall grass, camping with food stored improperly, reaching into hidden spaces or getting too close to wildlife for photos.

“The goal is not to make people afraid of the outdoors,” Borg said. “It is to help them prepare properly.”

Experts recommend checking local wildlife guidance before hiking, camping, swimming or visiting parks. People should keep their distance from wild animals, store food and scented items securely, stay alert in areas with recent animal activity and avoid approaching wildlife for photos.

Florida’s high ranking comes as recent wildlife encounters, including alligator-related incidents, have drawn attention across the state.

Outforia said its analysis used CDC WONDER mortality records for deaths where the underlying cause was linked to animal-related external cause codes.

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