Florida to receive funding to build more electric vehicle charging stations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida is getting more money from the federal government to build electric vehicle charging stations.

The latest round of funding provides the state with just over $5.7 million.

That money will be split between Miami Dade County and the Seminole Tribe.

The federal government is distributing $521 million to 29 states, Washington D.C., and eight tribes.

