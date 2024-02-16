Florida regulators threaten legal action against fantasy sports websites

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida regulators have sent cease and desist letters to three daily fantasy sports websites.

Betr, Prize Picks, and Underdog Fantasy all received letters from the Florida Gaming Control Commission.

Those letters order them to stop accepting illegal bets or wagers from Florida residents.

The letters give the sites 30 days to comply, or the cases will be turned over to the attorney general.

Florida’s recently passed Seminole Compact gives the tribe almost total control of gaming in the state.

