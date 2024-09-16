Florida report big drop in nursing vacancies this year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida hospitals are seeing a big drop in nursing vacancies this year.

The Florida Hospital Association says nursing vacancy rates have dropped to just 7.8%.

There are over 16,000 nursing vacancies compared to more than 58,000 vacancies in 2022.

The president of the Florida Hospital Association, Mary Mayhew, said continued investment into education and training will be essential as the state’s population continues to grow.

“The demand for healthcare in Florida is skyrocketing. We have to have a workforce that is ready to respond to and meet that demand,” Mayhew said.

The association says Florida could face a shortage of nearly 60,000 nurses by 2035.

