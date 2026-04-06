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Florida residents have until April 15 to exclude bats without a permit

Learn about Florida’s bat maternity season and the legal guidelines for excluding bats from buildings. Protect both humans and bats during this time.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Bat
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — With bat maternity season starting soon, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reminds the public that April 15 is the last day to legally exclude bats from buildings without a permit, until Aug. 15.

The only legal and effective method to remove bats from buildings is by using exclusion devices that let bats exit safely but prevent reentry, which can only be used from August 15 to April 15, outside the bat maternity season.

Permits are needed to use exclusion devices during Florida’s bat maternity season.

Our state’s 13 native bat species include endangered species such as the Florida bonneted bat.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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