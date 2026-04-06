Florida residents have until April 15 to exclude bats without a permit

ORLANDO, Fla. — With bat maternity season starting soon, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reminds the public that April 15 is the last day to legally exclude bats from buildings without a permit, until Aug. 15.

The only legal and effective method to remove bats from buildings is by using exclusion devices that let bats exit safely but prevent reentry, which can only be used from August 15 to April 15, outside the bat maternity season.

Permits are needed to use exclusion devices during Florida’s bat maternity season.

Our state’s 13 native bat species include endangered species such as the Florida bonneted bat.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group