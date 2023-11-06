Florida Rights Restoration Coalition Commemorates 5 years since the passing of Amendment 4

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday, the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition will celebrate the fifth anniversary of the passing of Amendment 4.

This constitutional amendment restored voting rights for 1.4 million people with felony convictions in Florida in 2018 and became law on January 8, 2019.

“Amendment 4 changed how we see ourselves as returning citizens and how society sees us and treats us, and for that, I’m forever grateful,” said Neil Volz, FRRC Deputy Director.

Amendment 4 restored voting rights to non-violent felons after they have completed their sentence, including parole and probation.

The amendment does not apply to felons convicted of murder or sex crimes.

At the time of the amendment’s passing, there were about 1.5 million non-violent felons in Florida who had served their time but had not had their rights restored.

The Orlando Magic will also celebrate the historical day by honoring FRRC’s Deputy Director Neil Volz at the Orlando Magic’s Civic Engagement Game Night on Monday.

Volz will receive the Orlando Magic Diversity Game Changer award for his work with FRRC.

