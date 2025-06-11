Florida scientists turn to AI in fight against mosquito outbreaks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Researchers at the University of South Florida are taking a high-tech approach to a very old problem: mosquito-borne disease.

The team has designed a smart trap that uses artificial intelligence to identify dangerous mosquitoes in real time.

The device lures them in, takes a photo, and then uses an algorithm to detect the species, flagging ones that carry viruses like dengue or malaria.

“Identifying where the disease-carrying mosquitoes are is very important because then the public health officials can go there and launch control efforts to prevent further outbreaks,” said Prof. Sriram Chellappan with the University of South Florida.

The device could cost under $150, making it accessible for early detection in high-risk areas.

