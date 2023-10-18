Florida sees spike in gun sales after start of war between Israel and Hamas

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the war between Israel and Hamas continues overseas, some Florida gun store owners say they have seen a spike in sales.

Several shop owners in South Florida said many of their recent customers have been people in the Jewish community.

“I was reached out by my rabbi,” said David Kowalsky, owner of The Florida Gun Store. “His wife asked if I could do a training course, like a basic firearms safety course, for the women that attend the synagogue, and I was like ‘absolutely.’”

Some gun stores have also started additional classes to teach people with little gun experience how to handle them safely.

