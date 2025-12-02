Florida sergeant killed in the line of duty to receive full honors during funeral service Tuesday

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida sergeant killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Sergeant Terri Sweeting-Mashkow, a 25-year veteran of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, was killed while serving an eviction notice in Vero Beach on Nov. 21.

Officials said while serving the notice, the resident opened fire instead of vacating the premises.

Thousands are expected to attend her funeral, and the public is encouraged to watch the funeral on the Indian River County Department’s Facebook page to allow more space for law enforcement officers attending in person.

Evictions are statistically one of the most dangerous tasks for law enforcement officers, with eight officers having died last year during evictions or while making arrests for outstanding warrants.

The funeral for Terri Sweeting-Mashkow will begin at 11 a.m.

