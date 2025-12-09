Florida set to carry out record 18th death row execution of the year

STARK, Fla. — A man convicted of stabbing a woman to death during a home invasion robbery is set to be executed at Florida State Prison Tuesday night.

58-year-old Mark Allen Geralds was convicted of first-degree murder in Bay County in 1990.

It would be a record 18th death sentence carried out in Florida this year.

Death penalty opponents said they are alarmed at the current pace of executions.

Another execution is scheduled for next Thursday.

There are currently 253 people on death row in Florida.

