Florida state, local agencies getting nearly $40M for immigration enforcement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida will get nearly $40 million from the federal government to help with immigration enforcement.

The money comes from a partnership by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and state and local law enforcement agencies through the 287(g) program.

About $28 million will go directly to the state, while $10 million will go to local agencies.

Statewide, thousands of law enforcement officials hold “immigration officer status” through federal agreements.

The money is specifically for law enforcement agencies and will not cover other immigration efforts like the Everglades detention facility called “Alligator Alcatraz.”

