Florida students may soon have fewer requirements to graduate high school

ORLANDO, Fla. — Students in Florida may soon have fewer requirements to graduate high school.

State senators have passed several bills they say are meant to deregulate public schools.

The legislative package includes changes related to state assessments and instruction.

Such as a bill to remove the state’s requirement to pass the tenth-grade English Language Arts exams in order to graduate.

The bill’s sponsor says this will allow teachers to focus on teaching.

Former Gov. Jeb Bush pushed against part of the legislative package.

Bush said it “waters down” the education reforms he and state Republicans made nearly 25 years ago.

The package now heads to the Florida House.

