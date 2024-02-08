Florida students will see big chances to SAT exams in the spring

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida teens who are planning to take the SATs will soon notice some changes.

Starting in the spring, the test will be 100% digital.

Students across the U.S. will take the SATs on a computer using an app called “Bluebook.”

The new system will also use “adaptive” testing.

That means there will be two parts for the math and reading sections, and their performance on the first part will determine how challenging the second part is.

The test will also be just over two hours long.

That’s about an hour shorter than before.

