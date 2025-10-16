Florida sues California over sanctuary policies on immigration

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced a lawsuit against the state of California and Gov. Gavin Newsom in the U.S. Supreme Court over California’s sanctuary policies on immigration.

The lawsuit follows the arrest of Harjinder Singh, an undocumented migrant, for a deadly crash on the Florida Turnpike in Saint Lucie County that resulted in the deaths of three people.

Singh received his driver’s license in California, and investigators say he made an illegal U-turn.

“They are culpable. They care more about their love affair with illegals than protecting American citizens... American victims that suffer every day,” Uthmeier said.

The crash involving Singh has intensified the debate over sanctuary policies, with critics arguing that such policies enable undocumented migrants to evade federal immigration laws.

The outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications for state-level immigration policies and their alignment with federal law.

