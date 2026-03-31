Florida Supreme Court denies execution request in 1987 murder case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court rejected the state’s request to move forward with the execution of former Mascotte police officer James Duckett.

The decision suspends the execution amid recent DNA testing related to a 1987 murder case.

Last week, the high court granted a rare stay of execution for Duckett while awaiting new DNA test results. Although the tests are now finished, the results were inconclusive, prompting the state to argue that the execution should proceed.

Duckett was convicted in 1987 of murdering 11-year-old Teresa McAbee. Governor Ron DeSantis authorized the death warrant for the former Mascotte police officer on that basis.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier filed a motion to lift the stay after receiving DNA results. He argued that because the evidence did not prove Duckett’s innocence, the legal hold was no longer justified.

“Since the test is complete and inconclusive, it does not exonerate Duckett and therefore, the stay of execution should be lifted,” Uthmeier said.

Six out of seven Florida Supreme Court justices opposed the state’s request to move forward with the execution.

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