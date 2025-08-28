Florida teacher accused of body slamming 16-year-old girl during musical chairs, says mom

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida mom is upset after a teacher body slammed her 16-year-old daughter during a game of musical chairs at a school.

The incident happened last week during a pep rally at Westside High School in Jacksonville.

The incident, captured on video and now going viral, shows the student being picked up and thrown to the ground.

Her mother said the teen suffered a concussion and bruised ribs.

The mother of the student expressed frustration over the incident, noting that her daughter is still recovering from her injuries.

Officials said the teacher involved in the incident has been reassigned and has apologized to the family.

