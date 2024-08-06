Florida Tech aviation enrollment soars

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Just three years ago, there were about 370 students in Florida Tech’s flight training program.

This year, there will be close to 700 students.

Florida Tech President Dr. John Nicklow told WFTV, “We know, I think generally about the pilot shortage across the country, across the world. And our pilot program is working to meet that need, and it’s grown 80% in the last three years. So, we have a need. It’s one of our highest demand programs.”

And on Tuesday, four brand new Piper Pilot 100i aircraft rolled up to the Florida Tech aviation hangar in Melbourne.

The aircraft will support the school’s flourishing flight training program.

A $1,000,000 grant from the Emil Buehler perpetual trust will also allow Florida Tech to purchase new training simulators.

