Florida teen gets stuck in concrete vault at abandoned bank for hours

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A teen was freed after spending several hours in a vault of an abandoned Florida bank, officials said.
Hollywood firefighters were able to track down a secret code to the vault Wednesday afternoon, rather than having to dismantle a massive door, South Florida news outlets reported.
Officials said two teenagers were exploring the vacant Bank of America building on State Road 7 and Washington Street when the 17-year-old boy got stuck in the vault.
TRAPPED TEEN: A 17-year-old is rescued after accidentally locking himself in the vault of a deserted bank in Florida. pic.twitter.com/3WdM1Wcix5— ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) November 29, 2018
The trapped boy's friend called 911, officials said.
The boy had been trapped in the 14-foot by 14-foot vault with two-foot-thick concrete walls for about two hours, officials said.
No charges were reported.
A teen is safe after accidentally locking himself in a vault at an abandoned bank in Hollywood. With the assistance of Hollywood Fire Rescue, @browardsheriff Tactical Rescue Unit & employees at a nearby @BankofAmerica, the vault was opened and the teen was recovered & is safe. pic.twitter.com/WHPmCXmZVq— HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) November 28, 2018
