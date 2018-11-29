  • Florida teen gets stuck in concrete vault at abandoned bank for hours

    By: Kelly Healey , The Associated Press

    HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A teen was freed after spending several hours in a vault of an abandoned Florida bank, officials said.

    Hollywood firefighters were able to track down a secret code to the vault Wednesday afternoon, rather than having to dismantle a massive door, South Florida news outlets reported.

    Officials said two teenagers were exploring the vacant Bank of America building on State Road 7 and Washington Street when the 17-year-old boy got stuck in the vault. 

    The trapped boy's friend called 911, officials said.

    The boy had been trapped in the 14-foot by 14-foot vault with two-foot-thick concrete walls for about two hours, officials said. 

    No charges were reported.

