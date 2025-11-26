Florida tourism hits record $133.6B economic impact in 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s tourism industry generated a record-breaking $133.6 billion in economic impact in 2024, according to a study by Visit Florida. Out-of-state visitors spent $134.9 billion last year, marking a 3.0% increase over 2023. This spending supported 1.8 million jobs and generated $79.9 billion in wages across the state.

Governor Ron DeSantis emphasized the importance of tourism, stating, “Florida remains the top destination for travelers from across the country and the world because we prioritize freedom and safety. Tourism fuels jobs and keeps Florida’s economy strong.”

Bryan Griffin, President and CEO of Visit Florida, noted, “Florida’s 9.1 million households are saving nearly $2,000 a year because of the tax revenues generated by Florida tourism.”

The Visit Florida study highlighted that tourism accounted for 7.8% of Florida’s Nominal Gross State Product, contributing significantly to the state’s economy. For every dollar spent by a visitor, 99 cents remained in Florida, with 59 cents supporting worker salaries.

Tourism-related activity produced $33.6 billion in federal, state, and local taxes, a 3.3% increase from the previous year. Without tourism, Florida households would pay an additional $1,730 annually in state and local taxes.

The report also noted that tourism-supported employment in Florida grew by 1.8% in 2024, reaching 1.8 million jobs. Wages supported by tourism totaled $79.9 billion, including $44 billion in direct wages, representing a 4.6% year-over-year growth from 2023.

