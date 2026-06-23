Florida trooper injured as car rear-ends patrol vehicle

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was injured Tuesday morning after a driver rear-ended a marked patrol vehicle, according to FHP.

The crash happened around 7:09 a.m. on State Road 54 at Northpointe Parkway.

Troopers said an 18-year-old Hudson woman was driving a Buick sedan east on SR 54 when she failed to stop and hit the back of a marked FHP Dodge Ram.

The patrol vehicle was stopped at a red light at the time of the crash, according to FHP.

The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital, troopers said.

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