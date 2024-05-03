Florida universities increase security for graduations as nationwide protests continue

ORLANDO, Fla. — The chancellor of Florida’s university system has issued a memo to the presidents of the twelve state universities ahead of graduation.

Chancellor Ray Rodrigues urged them to, “protect the integrity of our commencement ceremonies and ensure the safety of our students.”

He also authorized them to, “take any steps necessary to ensure the safety” of people attending graduations.

Over the last week, protesters have been arrested at several Florida universities including, the University of Florida, the University of South Florida and Florida State.

