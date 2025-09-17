Florida unveils new Benjamin Franklin statue for ‘Constitution and Citizenship Day’

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. — Today, a new Benjamin Franklin statue was unveiled in Apalachicola, Florida, to mark ‘Constitution and Citizenship Day’.

The unveiling is part of Governor Ron DeSantis’ effort to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

Governor DeSantis remarked on the occasion, highlighting that while some states may be tearing down statues, Florida is erecting new ones.

The statue unveiling coincides with the importance of ‘Constitution and Citizenship Day’, commemorating the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787.

